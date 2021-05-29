PADDINGTON 2 Is No Longer The Top Rated Movie On Rotten Tomatoes After Negative Review

In The Heights got rated by Rotten Tomatoes and the first signs are good for the HBO Max movie. The film will be released simultaneously in theaters. Jon Chu’s project is sitting at a 99% freshness rating on the aggregator at the time of writing. A good sign for the critical consensus. One has to wonder if things will switch up a bit when larger audiences get to see it for themselves. For now, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s project is trending in the right direction. it will face some steep competition at the box office when things begin to heat up for the summer in a few weeks. All of the studios are wheeling out their biggest pictures for this season because it looks like viewers are more inclined to visit theaters again.