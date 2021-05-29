PADDINGTON 2 Is No Longer The Top Rated Movie On Rotten Tomatoes After Negative Review
Paddington 2 is no longer the top-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes after a negative review from 2017 was added to the site. Last month, Paul King's sequel became the aggregator's most positively reviewed film after a negative reaction to Orson Welles' classic Citizen Kane was dug up after 80 years. Now, Paddington 2 has suffered the same fate after a 2 out of 5 star review from Eddie Harrison of film-authority.com was added.www.comicbookmovie.com