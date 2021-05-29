Cancel
Montclair, NJ

Turning back on constituents (Letters)

Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 17 days ago
Last week, I attended the Lantern festival organized by AAPI at Edgemont Park with my family. It was a proud moment for Montclair as hundreds of people came together to support AAPI families and all victims of hate. It was a beautiful evening with all the brilliant lights, panels sharing the history of racist violence against Asian Americans, music from Montclair Orchestra members; it was perfect for the community to come together in tribute to victims of racial violence and injustice.

Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

