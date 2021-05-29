Roberto Alomar investigated for second sexual misconduct allegation

Major League Baseball has been a mess with their newest rules put in place to make sure pitchers aren't using substances on the mound. We have seen players get frisked, fight with opposing managers, and even taking their pants down on the field. Mish also covers the Marlins and he discussed the teams struggles this season. He broke down the Marlins mindset heading into this season and why it was flawed and now the team is paying the price. You can listen to the full conversation above.