Update on the latest sports

Basketball

By Associated Press
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — A second-quarter surge has given the Atlanta Hawks a two-games-to-one lead over the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Trae Young fueled a 22-5 run that put the Hawks in control by halftime of a 105-94 win over the Knicks. Atlanta outscored New York, 29-13 in the second period to take a 13-point lead.

