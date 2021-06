Euro 2020 is fast approaching and with it a group stage that might generously be termed a convoluted way to trim 24 teams down to 16. While UEFA's commitment to expanding the tournament to those outside the traditional powers is admirable it has perhaps robbed the European Championships of its calling card from past years, a near uniform standard of quality that makes every group competitive. The draw has at least offered one intriguing collection of teams with France, Portugal and Germany congregated in Group F but the fact that all three could qualify for the round of 16 rather lessens the drama.