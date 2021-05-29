Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Why Alice Cooper’s Manager Refused to Manage the Beatles

By Martin Kielty
Posted by 
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a new interview, Alice Cooper described the moment his manager Shep Gordon was asked to take on the Beatles – and why he refused. In a new episode of Joe Bonamassa’s Live From Nerdville podcast, Cooper said he was in Gordon’s office, presumably during the period when the British band were attempting to rearrange their business concerns, when the potentially life-changing call came through. The episode is available below.

classicrock1069.com
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Victoria, TX
470
Followers
1K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

KLUB 106.9 The Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1069.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raquel Welch
Person
Groucho Marx
Person
Joe Bonamassa
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Ringo
Person
George Harrison
Person
Luther Vandross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#British#Gypsy Kings#Champagne#Nerdville Podcast#Phone Rings#T Shirts#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicnews4sanantonio.com

Alice Cooper pays homage to his hometown with 'Detroit Stories'

Alice Cooper may make his home in Phoenix these days, but his heart will always be with his hometown Detroit. And Alice says, he knew that he wanted his next album to be a "pure hard rock" album and what better place to draw inspiration than the Motor City. "The...
Atlantic City, NJAmerican Songwriter

Alice Cooper Reveals 2021 Tour with Ace Frehley

After cancelling the spring North American leg of his Ol Black Eyes is Back shows in early 2020, Alice Cooper is returning with a headlining tour, kicking off Sept. 17 in Atlantic City, New Jersey and running through Oct. 23 in Atlanta. Joining Cooper on the tour is co-founding member, and original guitarist of Kiss, Ace Frehley.
Lifestyle101theeagle.com

Nights with Alice Cooper

Y101 and Emerald City Jewelers are teaming up to celebrate mom this Mother's Day. Register now for a chance to giver your mom a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelers, made by Emerald City Jewelers owner Sheri Busse. We are giving you a chance to win a beautiful Sterling Silver Mother’s Cross is an original…
Musicloudersound.com

Alice Cooper classics celebrated on Three Temptations From Alice

Three Temptations From Alice... We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. As far as reissues go, this one is pretty much straight down the line: three solid quality Alice Cooper albums in one vanilla package – Trash (’89), Hey Stoopid (’91) and The Last Temptation (’94) and that’s it, no bonus tracks or anything else juicy. Annoyingly, Hey Stoopid is split across the two CDs, but it’s not a deal breaker.
Scottsdale, AZyourvalley.net

View rocker Alice Cooper’s prized Andy Warhol ‘Little Electric Chair’ at Larsen Gallery, June 24

For the first time in Scottsdale since consigning rock star Alice Cooper’s multimillion-dollar Andy Warhol, the public has an opportunity to view the famous piece of art. The acrylic and silkscreen ink on canvas, “Little Electric Chair” will be available for viewers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m on Thursday, June 24, at Larsen Gallery, according to a press release.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Alice Cooper to tell 'Detroit Stories' at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Sept.

Tickets for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's Sept. 25 concert at the Clarkston amphitheater go on sale Friday. Alice Cooper is bringing "Detroit Stories" home. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sept. 25, venue officials announced Monday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via 313Presents.com, AliceCooper.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com, and pre-sale tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alice Cooper: BMO Harris Pavilion concert date set for Oct. 1

MILWAUKEE - Alice Cooper is making a stop in Milwaukee as part of his upcoming autumn tour with special guest KISS guitarist Ace Frehley. Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is slated to rock the BMO Harris Pavilion on Milwaukee's lakefront on Friday, Oct. 1. Pre-sale tickets...
Celebrities963kklz.com

Elton John Recalls the Drag Names He Gave to Rod Stewart, Freddie Mercury & More

Elton John recalls the drag names he bestowed upon some of his most famous friends including Rod Stewart, Freddie Mercury and John Lennon. Sir Elton delves into this topic in The Queer Bible, a new book due out June 15 made up of a number of essays from various queer celebrities including Tan France, Gus Kenworthy, Paris Lees, Russell Tovey and Munroe Bergdorf.
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley to perform at Youngstown amphitheater

YOUNGSTOWN — Shock rocker Alice Cooper and former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley will perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Sept. 27. Tickets, ranging in price from $39.50 to $125, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com and at the Southwoods Health Box Office inside Covelli Centre. Presale tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. Use password YTOWN.
Entertainmentradiokmzn.com

ALICE COOPER TO HEADLINE MONSTERS OF ROCK CRUISE

Veteran singer-songwriter Alice Cooper will headline the 2022 Monsters of Rock Cruise. The annual Monsters of Rock Cruise will sail on the Freedom of the Seas on board Royal Caribbean International between February 9 and 14 and visit ports in CocoCay, Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti. The concert on the sea,...