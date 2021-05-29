Why Alice Cooper’s Manager Refused to Manage the Beatles
In a new interview, Alice Cooper described the moment his manager Shep Gordon was asked to take on the Beatles – and why he refused. In a new episode of Joe Bonamassa’s Live From Nerdville podcast, Cooper said he was in Gordon’s office, presumably during the period when the British band were attempting to rearrange their business concerns, when the potentially life-changing call came through. The episode is available below.classicrock1069.com