Helena, MT

An IR View: Accomplished student, honoring educators, Aquatic Invasive Species

Independent Record
 16 days ago

It seems there may be nothing Helena High School senior Claire Downing can't do. She is an accomplished athlete and a student representative on the Helena Public Schools board of education. She was named a distinguished student by the Helena Education Foundation. She was the National Honor Society vice president for the school, president of the Montana 4-H Ambassador Officer team, a volunteer for the Bureau of Land Management and the National Forest Service, and a multi-award-winning competitor at the Montana Science Fair.

helenair.com
Helena, MT
Education
State
Montana State
State
Tennessee State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Education
Helena, MT
Independent Record

Thanks to students for sprucing up the 'H'

As a Helena city commissioner and longtime resident, I would like to say thanks to the group from the Helena Middle School who recently did a nice upgrade to the “H.” I grew up on Howie Street and was lucky enough as a kid to have Mount Helena as my backyard. I’ve long known how important it is to Helenans and how meaningful a part of Helena life it is. Mount Helena has given a lot to us and it’s important to give back. On Wednesday, a group of 13 students and eight adult mentors did just that. On their own initiative, members of HMS Student Council and the Montana Adventure Club (a club created to get students outdoors during the pandemic) looked for a project where they could work together since such opportunities have been so limited for them. They partnered with the Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department staff who provided guidance (and a lot of paint) to beef up the “H” and give it a fresh coat of paint. This required a great deal of effort and I speak for all Helenans in tipping our hats and thanking you for brightening our fair city. Great job!
Montana State
Havre Daily News

Civics education for Montana students must reject fringe thinking

Today’s students are tomorrow’s citizens. We need all Montanans to understand, and care about, the future of our state and nation. We need them to study our founding documents, and understand what makes the United States so exceptional. And we need them to comprehend when our country has fallen short of its lofty goals, and how ordinary citizens and leaders alike have come together to enact change to guarantee we learn from our history and that the same mistakes are not repeated.
Montana State
ravallirepublic.com

Montana university system ending on-campus mask requirements

Montana's public university system is no longer requiring that masks be worn on its campuses, although colleges are being asked to still consult with local health officials before changing their policies. State Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian on Friday issued a letter to the Board of Regents and other...
Montana State
Sidney Herald

MSU College of Agriculture seeks nominations for outstanding leaders

Montana State University’s College of Agriculture is seeking nominations for the Outstanding Agricultural Leader award, which will be presented during the annual Celebrate Agriculture Weekend Nov. 12-13 at MSU. The award recognizes individuals, families or businesses that have gone above and beyond for the Montana agricultural industry in the realms...
Montana State
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Guest column: Expanding education opportunities for Montana families

Education has been one of the most disrupted sectors by COVID-19. The ripple effects of school closures and remote learning have further put pressure on families and our economy. The Legislature responded by giving more flexibility to students, families, and educators to engage in individualized learning. We began the session...
Montana State
montanarightnow.com

MSU Billings rescinds mask rule

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University announced they are rescinding the existing mask rule on campus, MSUB announced Monday. The following is a letter from MSUB's COVID-19 Incident Command Team & Chancellor Hicswa:. Dear Campus Community,. Last Friday, Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian sent a memo to all MUS...
Montana State
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan

Montana tribes, nonprofits sue over voting laws

Montana tribes and two nonprofits are suing the Secretary of State over two bills they say unconstitutionally infringe on Native Americans’ ability to vote in Montana. The bills being challenged are House Bill 176 and part of House Bill 530, which would respectively end late voter registration on Election Day and put restrictions on ballot collections, a popular tool for Get Out the Vote efforts. Both bills have been signed into law.
Helena, MT
Independent Record

Actions at school board meeting a brave form of civil disobedience

You are entitled to your opinion, but I disagree with your thumbs down assessment of the recent Helena School Board meeting. It seems the actions of the public that night could be viewed as a brave and effective form of civil disobedience. The fact is that parents have been voicing...
Helena, MT
montanarightnow.com

Reported bomb threat cleared at Capital High

HELENA, Mont. - The reported bomb threat at Capital High School has been cleared Monday around 1:30 p.m., Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream told us. Students and faculty are now allowed to enter the building to get their belongings. UPDATE: MAY 17 AT 12:50 P.M. HELENA, Mont. - The...
Montana State
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The post New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management appeared first on Local News 8.
Hobson, MT
kxlo-klcm.com

John Cody Gilbert of Hobson named 2021 U.S Presidential Scholar

U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona today announced the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. The Montana scholars include (hometown, scholar, school, location):. • MT – Helena – Claire Anne Downing,...
Helena, MT
US News and World Report

Suit Targets Laws That Opponents Say Hurt Native Americans

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of Native American voting rights organizations and four tribes challenging new laws they say are part of a broader scheme by the Montana Legislature to disenfranchise Native American voters. The Legislature passed a bill to eliminate Election Day voter...
Montana State
ravallirepublic.com

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Montana State
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Montana State
KHQ Right Now

Students prepare to take over Montana's family farms

MISSOULA, Mont. - Agriculture is essential to Montana's economy and the industry's future is up in the air. But on Missoula County Public School's 100 acres of land, students like Big Sky High School Senior, Colter McWilliams, are learning skills they can use anywhere. “It’s really taught me to work...
Montana State
voicesofmontana.com

Aquatic Invasive Species In Montana Waters

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 17:20. What can Montana boaters do to put an end to aquatic invasive species entering our state? In recent years, the invasive Quagga and Zebra Mussels have been found in Montana waters and there’s been an increased effort to completely clear them out by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. Click on the podcast to hear from the Montana FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau’s Liz Lodman learn what exactly they’ve been doing and what still needs to be done to keep these mussels out for good.
Montana State
ravallirepublic.com

Montana gov signs legislation shaping grizzly management

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed two bills reshaping the state’s response to managing grizzly bears. The governor recently signed Senate Bill 98 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, and Senate Bill 337 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta. The bills were two of a number of controversial wildlife bills pushed by Republicans, who hold strong majorities in both chambers, and have been signed into law by their fellow Republican governor.
Montana State
KULR8

Catching your student up after virtual learning

MONTANA - While most students are back in the classroom, the impacts from virtual learning still linger. Based on a study from Stanford University, the average students is at least three months behind in math and reading. The study said it could take years to make up for that loss.
Montana State
Billings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester's Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.