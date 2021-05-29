An IR View: Accomplished student, honoring educators, Aquatic Invasive Species
It seems there may be nothing Helena High School senior Claire Downing can’t do. She is an accomplished athlete and a student representative on the Helena Public Schools board of education. She was named a distinguished student by the Helena Education Foundation. She was the National Honor Society vice president for the school, president of the Montana 4-H Ambassador Officer team, a volunteer for the Bureau of Land Management and the National Forest Service, and a multi-award-winning competitor at the Montana Science Fair.helenair.com