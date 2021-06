Summers in El Paso, amirite? The minute you open your eyes and check your phone you know that it's going to be a scorcher because it's already in the upper 70s at seven o'clock in the morning. As the day goes on it only gets hotter which isn't so bad if you work or live in a place that has real air conditioning, like Mike calls refrigerated air. But what happens if you don't? Chances are you are just going to sit around and turn into a puddle of sweat and wish that there was somewhere you could go and cool the heck off.