Notice of Public Hearing on the DGEIS for the Hamlet Form-Based Zoning Code and Comprehensive Plan (Master Plan)

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday morning at 10am in Georgetown. They will have a presentation from Bayhealth Foundation on the Graduate Medical Education Program and discuss possible action related to the disposition of certain County property. There will be a public hearing on the proposed sewer district boundary in the North Georgetown area for the Sussex Pain Relief Center to expand their existing facility with a surgery center. The Council will also hear more on the reassessment project and in old business revisit a conditional use application for 200 multifamily units in the area off Railway Road in Ocean View. There will be three applications heard during the afternoon session – two Conditional Use applications and one Change of Zone.