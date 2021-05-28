Notice of Public Hearing on the DGEIS for the Hamlet Form-Based Zoning Code and Comprehensive Plan (Master Plan)
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Town Board of the Town of Mount Pleasant will hold a Public Hearing at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Town Hall located at One Town Hall Plaza, Valhalla, New York on the DGEIS for the Hamlet Form-Based Zoning Code and Comprehensive Plan (Master Plan). The DGEIS and Form-Based Code are available at Town Hall and also available on the Town’s website.www.mtpleasantny.com