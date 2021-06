Fire damaged an apartment in northwest Minot on Thursday afternoon, displacing the apartment’s resident until repairs can be made. Minot Fire Department crews were called to 2015 8th St. NW at 1:44 p.m. for a smell of an electrical fire and smoke coming from the ceiling. Crews found light smoke coming from the eaves and roof vents of the building. The source of the fire was quickly located and extinguished while a fire crew and the Minot Police Department were evacuating the apartment complex and firefighters checked for potential fire extending to other areas of the building. No extensions were found. Evacuated residents returned after no other hazards were found and smoke was cleared from the building.