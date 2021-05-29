Willy T Ribbs on becoming the first black driver in Indy 500: 'The pressure was unbelievable'
Willy T Ribbs might not have won the Indianapolis 500, but may have experienced more of that race's emotional ups and downs than anyone else that's ever competed in it. This week marks 30 years since his incredible journey to making the 1991 Indy 500, thus becoming the first ever black person to do so. His road to Indy featured an eccentric international celebrity as a backer, a crack racing squad run on a shoe-string budget and no-less than six engine failures across the event.