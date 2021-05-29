Willy T Ribbs on becoming the first black driver in Indy 500: 'The pressure was unbelievable'

DETROIT – Just when it appeared Team Penske was about to claim its first NTT IndyCar Series win of the season, enter Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP. The 22-year-old driver from Monterrey, Mexico, charged his way to the top after the final restart with seven laps to go, passing two cars in two corners to make it up to third. He passed Colton Herta for second three laps from the finish, then made a brilliant race-winning pass on Josef Newgarden with just more than two laps to go.