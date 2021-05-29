STAIND's AARON LEWIS Rails Against U.S. Government: 'We Can't Just Sit On Our Asses And Watch Them Do S**t Anymore'

There are many, many, many things we should never accept lectures from CNN over, and defining what this country is and isn’t is definitely one of them. CNN’s editor-at-large Chris Cillizza, who once infamously declared that “Reporters don’t root for a side. Period,” apparently became fauxfended after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) told the New York Times in a Monday piece on how Republicans are “shrugging” over Democratic “warnings of democracy in peril” that “the idea of democracy and majority rule really is what goes against our history and what the country stands for.”