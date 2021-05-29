STAIND's AARON LEWIS Rails Against U.S. Government: 'We Can't Just Sit On Our Asses And Watch Them Do S**t Anymore'
STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis has once again railed against the U.S. government, saying that "we can't just sit on our asses and watch them do shit anymore." The outspoken conservative rocker, who reinvented himself as a solo country artist in the last decade, voiced his views before performing a new song called "Am I The Only One" during his May 27 concert at at Sharkey's Event Center in Liverpool, New York.www.blabbermouth.net