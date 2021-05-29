Life and Love After 50: Characteristics of Potential Mates

For each county on the Shore there are certain characteristics/experiences all Shore people can relate to: (1) Anywhere you go on the Shore you know someone or they know someone you know. (2) Most Shore families have been here for generations, sometimes dating 8-10 generations. (3) You grew up playing outside all day near a cornfield or near the water. (4) Everyone on the Shore calls the rest of Maryland the "Western Shore", there is no debate on the subject. (5) the Eastern Shore has the best crabs, for that matter, the best seafood in the world. (6) Baseball is Life (7) Much respect is given to our Watermen, Farmers, and Hunters. (8) Shore people care about their neighbors and the land and water. (9) No matter where they travel or where life takes them, the Shore is always a touchstone for all Shoremen.