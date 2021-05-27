Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

In Her Own Words: Maria Goy marries (literally) personal, business priorities

By Ellen Sherberg
bizjournals
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs our communities reopen, women reflect on what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, customers and communities. Maria Goy focuses on how she wants her tech insurance company Spot “to show up in the world” and what that means for her. "Throughout the past year, I’ve been asked...

www.bizjournals.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Mental Health#Spot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Relationships
Related
Small Businessbizjournals

In Her Own Words: Alexandra Rosen of GoDaddy advocates for microbusiness

As our communities reopen, women examine the impact the pandemic has had on their families, careers and communities. For Alexandra Rosen, there’s a strong link between the challenges her other faced as an immigrant entrepreneur to what small businesses emerging from the pandemic are dealing with. "When the pandemic set...
Musicbizjournals

In Her Own Words: Proximity matters for Truth Collective’s Tracey Miller

As our communities reopen, women reflect on what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, customers and communities. For the creative agency where Tracey Miller works, collaboration flourishes when people are nearby. On March 16, 2020, we made the decision to send everyone home to work for an undetermined...
Health Servicesbizjournals

In Her Own Words: At OneSight, K-T Overbey delivers vision care worldwide

As our communities reopen, women reassess what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, clients and communities. For K-T Overbey the mission of bring vision care access around the globe remained the same during the pandemic; the delivery process changed dramatically. “The need has grown.”. This sentiment, echoed repeatedly...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Wives Were Chatting in the Office

Today's #jokeoftheday is about two wives who were chatting in the office about their homes and husbands. However, their husbands had a different view about the subject matter. Two women resumed in the office in the morning and soon began chatting. The first woman asked the other how her evening events the second woman signed before narrating her experience. She said:
Duluth, MNcookcountynews-herald.com

Married forever (or 60 years!)

How flattered would you be if someone drove 200 miles just to meet you on a Friday afternoon? Would you fall in love and drive to Duluth on Monday morning to buy a marriage license? And would you marry that man just four days after your high school graduation? This, my friends, is the love story that has been the […]
Relationship Advicedreamwidth.org

Friends now Married 3x (Reply)

Our friends are now married... thrice over. After getting married in a civil ceremony last August (after Covid had forced them to cancel plans for a traditional wedding twice) they got religious-paperwork married by a Jewish rabbi yesterday and then religious-ceremony married by a rabbi in front of ~60 friends and relatives today.
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

This Is The Ugly Truth About Toxic Relationships

I played the victim of toxic relationships for a really long time, till one day I realized that I wasn’t fully a victim, but I was more like a partner in this toxic relationship. I realized that I could’ve stopped it or said something, but I didn’t. I could’ve defended myself and built stronger boundaries or even walked away. I could’ve protected my own self and not let someone do that to me, but I failed to do all that for myself. I kept playing the victim; I made myself feel helpless when I wasn’t. I felt like there was no other choice when there was always one.
EconomyWDIO-TV

Grandma’s Marathon inspires runner to start her own business

Over time, Grandma’s Marathon has inspired countless individuals to work towards something bigger than themselves both leading up to and beyond the 26 mile trek. Take it from Natasha Bazilevych, a Ukraine woman who was inspired to start a global public speaking business after running Grandma’s Marathon in 2015. “There’s...
Economybizjournals

In Her Own Words: At PB&, Britt Fero reinvents traditional agency model

As our communities reopen, women reflect on what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, customers and communities. Britt Fero’s nimble approach to her agency paid off for her clients and for her own business during the pandemic. "As a small business owner and mom of two young kids,...
TechnologyYoga Journal

Looking in the Mirror of Social Media—And Finding My Truth

Teaching yoga on social media means fighting with your ego every day. Praying that it doesn’t eventually swell so large that you turn into a blimp. It means checking, constantly checking. It means posting, constantly posting. It means creating, constantly creating. But always with the other person in mind, always with your followership riding shotgun. The follower begins to color your inner sight. It becomes hard to see yourself without them. It’s hard to know yourself without them. It means constantly thinking of ways to do better, to do more than the other guy. It’s a never-ending state of comparison—no amount of work is ever enough and the idea of “good enough” becomes a fantastical myth. I don’t think it’s possible to work in social media without these feelings eventually rising to the surface. Frankly, I don’t think you can engage with social media at all without eventually arriving on this page.
KidsPosted by
CNN

My 6-year-old just had his first encounter with racism

(CNN) — A short while ago, my little boy told me something that shattered my world. I had been preparing breakfast for him, watching the early morning sunlight dappling his head, bent in concentration over the card he was busy making. Our companiable hush was only broken when he enquired how to spell "because," and then, several minutes later, "people." I looked over his shoulder -- the carefully inscribed message was poignant but full of kindness.