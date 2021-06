More and more lenders are projecting a downturn in profit margins as the industry shifts from a refi market to a purchase market. The share of lenders that believe profit margins will decrease in the next three months increased from 52% from the first quarter to 69% in the second quarter, according to Fannie Mae’s latest Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey. Meanwhile, 19% expect profits to remain the same, and 11% predict profits will increase.