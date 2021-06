Hong Kong based WeLab Bank, a newly-launched digital bank, reports that its total number of clients has exceeded 100,000 (registered users). “Riding on the strong momentum in customer growth in the first half of 2021, the Bank aims to double its base to 200,000 by the end of the year. To thank its customers, the Bank is rolling out a “HKD 100,000 Rebate Campaign”, giving away a total of HKD 100,000 spending rebate to 10 lucky customers.”