In this week’s magazine, we look at the challenges facing the G7’s plan to impose a minimum rate of corporation tax rate around the world in an attempt to get a hold of some of the profits of the world’s biggest multinational companies. Is it a good idea? Will it come to anything – and can it be made to work? We also look at buying foreign shares. Most investors stick to their home markets, but it makes sense to look abroad, too. Cris Sholto Heaton gets stuck in to the whys and hows of investing abroad.