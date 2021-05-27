AVIA Philippines in View: Optimistic future for pay TV and broadband

MITech TV: Low-Cost Broadband, Russian Ransomware Branded Terrorism, Amazon Prime Day Strategy, Hemp Frisbees. ANN ARBOR – Great guests lined up for MITech TV Monday June 7 at 2 pm led by Lt. Gov. Gilchrist who will provide details on a new state program to provide low-cost broadband to those in need. Dan Lohrmann will discuss Russian ransomware attacks and an appropriate response to Vladimir Putin by President Biden. Biden just labeled such attacks terrorism. Melih Oztalay will get consumers ready for the next Amazon Prime days later this month. And Dave Crabill from iHemp Michigan will show the range of products that can be made from Hemp including frisbees. Really.