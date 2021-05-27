Cancel
AVIA Philippines in View: Optimistic future for pay TV and broadband

 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following post comes from Kagan, a research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence’s TMT offering. Industry leaders and experts at this year's Philippines in View event are confident that the country’s pay-TV and broadband will reach greater heights moving forward. Held on May 18, the virtual conference organized by the Asia Video Industry Association, or AVIA, highlighted the triumphs and hurdles operators faced in meeting customer needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ABS-CBN Corp.'s mandated shutdown.

