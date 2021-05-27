Cancel
Texas State

Reinsurance plays key role as P&C insurers deal with Texas freeze in Q1

spglobal.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsurers and reinsurers sustained significant insured losses in the first quarter, mainly driven by winter weather in February that paralyzed parts of the southern U.S., particularly Texas. The unprecedented winter weather in Texas and nearby state had been expected to deal insurance and reinsurance losses of at least $18 billion...

www.spglobal.com
State
Texas State
Texas Business
Texas Stateutilitydive.com

The Texas Big Freeze: How much were markets to blame for widespread outages?

The following is a contributed article by Dan Esposito, senior policy analyst at Energy Innovation, and Eric Gimon, senior fellow at Energy Innovation. Editor's Note: This is the second of a three-part op-ed series in Utility Dive based on Energy Innovation's research examining 1) what drove the extended Texas outages, 2) the degree to which energy markets failed and 3) how different entities can improve U.S. energy market and power infrastructure resiliency against extreme events while decarbonizing the grid to mitigate future climate risk.
Texas Stateutilitydive.com

The Texas Big Freeze: Holistic policy design for a clean and resilient grid

The following is a contributed article by Dan Esposito, senior policy analyst at Energy Innovation, and Eric Gimon, senior fellow at Energy Innovation. Editor's Note: This is the third of a three-part op-ed series in Utility Dive based on Energy Innovation's research examining 1) what drove the extended Texas outages, 2) the degree to which energy markets failed and 3) how different entities can improve U.S. energy market and power infrastructure resiliency against extreme events while decarbonizing the grid to mitigate future climate risk.
