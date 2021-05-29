Rorschach Theatre hits the jackpot with immersive ‘Distance Frequencies’
Rorschach Theatre’s current production is not a show. Well, not yet. It’s more of an adventure of the mind and, if you wish, the body. Since October 2020, patrons could receive seven chapter boxes of a project entitled Distance Frequencies. The boxes are to be opened in order, one through seven, and the contents further a storyline, starting with a handwritten letter from 1935. The writer and recipient are at first unclear, identified as only J and B. But the ethereal nature of the letter’s contents is immediately engaging, with whisperings of death, secrets, and faint echoes of voices from long ago.dcmetrotheaterarts.com