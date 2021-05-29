June 2021: Wearable tech sale, save on Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin

Which Fitbit tracker is right for you? Find out all you need to know in our list of the best Fitbit devices you can buy. Fitbit, currently one of the most well-known names in the fitness tracking world, has many different models to choose from. Which of them is the best Fitbit device for you? Should you pick up one of the smaller devices like the Inspire 2 or Charge 4, or should you consider a smartwatch like the Sense or Versa 3? We’ve rounded up the best Fitbit trackers and best Fitbit smartwatches available right now.