The vaccination rollout is well underway in many countries, restrictions are being lifted and nations are reopening their borders to welcome travelers again. So we are ready to travel again? Yes we are. In February 2021, we polled our 186,000 LinkedIn followers and found that 57% were ready to travel. Many of us have jumped on a plane since then. But will the traveler experience be the same as pre-COVID? The answer to that is a simple but firm ‘no.’ Although travel is picking up slowly in several regions, the pandemic is still not a thing of the past. What can you expect to be different at the airport when you get back to travel and what can you do differently?