It's never too late to change course

Like many newlyweds, Loretta Ray can pinpoint the moment she knew she would marry her husband, James Ray. “The third or fourth time I saw him, I was going to get sodas out of the kitchen and he was standing out in the hall,” Ray said. “He had his arms out for a hug, and that was it. He said it was the best hug he had in 30 years. […] That was it, we were inseparable. One day, he woke up before I was awake and he laid down in the bed and slept with me. I said, ‘They’re going to kick us both out.’ But they didn’t. And we spent just about every waking hour together after that.”