It's never too late to change course
Over the years, I learned a lot from my students in ag class. While we were pumping manure last fall, I passed one of my former students who was applying lime to another farmer's field. When we passed, he immediately called me to see how I was doing. Then I asked him if he liked what he was doing. He said he loved his job working at a quarry doing multiple outdoor things with machinery and then he said, "I can't believe I did my other job for 21 years knowing now how much I like doing this."