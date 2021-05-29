Cancel
It's never too late to change course

By Myron Friesen
AG Week
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, I learned a lot from my students in ag class. While we were pumping manure last fall, I passed one of my former students who was applying lime to another farmer’s field. When we passed, he immediately called me to see how I was doing. Then I asked him if he liked what he was doing. He said he loved his job working at a quarry doing multiple outdoor things with machinery and then he said, “I can’t believe I did my other job for 21 years knowing now how much I like doing this.”

