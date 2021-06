We are going on a run of sun so to speak here in central Indiana as brighter days are ahead. To-date June has underperformed in the sunshine department with only 55% possible sun. June is the start of the sunny months at 65% possible sunshine with July, August and September ahead but we’ve had a very “cloudy” go of it for well over a year. Scanning weather records dating back to January 2020, each of the past 18 months have been cloudier than normal with the exception of one month – last November.