55 Years Ago: How ‘Moods of Marvin Gaye’ Changed Everything

By Nick DeRiso
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvin Gaye actually revealed himself as more than the typical Motown factory drone well before 1971's What's Going On. He just hadn't quite harnessed those ambitions yet. A desire to break the mold, to confound popular music's built-in expectations, eventually led Gaye to frank musical discussions about war, the environment and social justice. When Moods of Marvin Gaye arrived on May 23, 1966, however, he was still engaged in the dead-end pursuit of becoming a celebrated interpreter of the Great American Songbook.

