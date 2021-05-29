55 Years Ago: How ‘Moods of Marvin Gaye’ Changed Everything

2021 was already shaping up to be an exciting year for Beatles fans, with director Peter Jackson’s long-awaited Get Back documentary hitting theaters in August after having been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic (side note, I got the chance to interview Beatles drummer Ringo Starr recently, and he is effusive in his praise of this documentary that basically re-writes the story of the band’s final days). There also have been a number of announcements already this year for fans of one of the two surviving members of The Beatles, Paul McCartney, such as the release of a 50th anniversary edition of McCartney’s solo album Ram, released this month back in 1971 — a year, by the way, that a forthcoming Apple TV+ docu-series explores in the series 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything.