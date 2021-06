David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash have been doing interviews in conjunction with the release of the 50th Anniversary deluxe edition of their 1970 album, Déjà vu. The expanded collection with dozens of rare and unreleased studio recordings from those sessions was released on May 14, 2021. Nash and Stills spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about how the supergroup’s initial incarnation as Crosby, Stills & Nash began. As you’ll see, the two legends agree on most, but not all, of the details.