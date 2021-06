Things haven't been going very well for Johnny Depp lately, but his "best friend" Alice Cooper still has his back. Though Depp is primarily known as an actor, the Pirates of the Caribbean and Edward Scissorhands star is also a skilled guitarist. Since 2015, he has been a part of the rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires, which also includes Cooper on lead vocals. Through their time working together, Depp and Cooper have gotten to be very close on a personal level as well.