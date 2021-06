It appears Tabitha Brown was destined to become an influencer. While pursuing her dream of becoming an actress, her preternatural talent for building rapport with just about anyone made her a natural interviewer, which she spent two years doing for a WB affiliate, according to the New York Times. Although she eventually left broadcast journalism to pursue acting, it was, nevertheless, her knack for interpersonal connection that rocketed her to fame in 2017 when a video she made extolling the virtues of a vegan sandwich she'd bought at Whole Foods went viral, leading to a gig as a Whole Foods brand ambassador. Soon, Brown was reaching millions via TikTok with her much-adored and very viral vegan-cooking videos (this put Brown on the radar of casting directors, leading to her current role as Octavia on "The Chi").