Kenny Blakeney’s Breakthrough Recruit Makur Maker Declares For The NBA Draft

Kai Jones is one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft. He stands at 6’11 with a 7’1 wingspan who block shots, rebound, runs, and stretch the floor, there is a lot to like. Jones committed to the Longhorns over the likes of Florida State and Baylor in 2018, spending two seasons in Austin before declaring for this year’s draft. He averaged 6.2 points per game in that time, 4.8 rebounds, and 1 block a game. While nothing to write home about, the interest in Jones is in his potential. There were flashes of greatness during his college career, but just that. So what should NBA fans expect out of Jones? Find out, in Def Pen’s Kai Jones NBA Draft Profile.