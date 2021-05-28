Clinical Challenge: What's Coming Post-Pandemic for ASCVD

After more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic, the nation is racking up a cardiovascular debt that will be coming due over the next several years. Well-documented weight gain -- an average of about 1.5 lbs per month during stay-at-home orders and a median of 15 lbs overall -- will no doubt take its toll. But there have also been missed physicals and chronic disease management appointments where statins and antihypertensives would have been started or uptitrated.