Clinical Challenge: What's Coming Post-Pandemic for ASCVD

By Crystal Phend
MedPage Today
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic, the nation is racking up a cardiovascular debt that will be coming due over the next several years. Well-documented weight gain -- an average of about 1.5 lbs per month during stay-at-home orders and a median of 15 lbs overall -- will no doubt take its toll. But there have also been missed physicals and chronic disease management appointments where statins and antihypertensives would have been started or uptitrated.

CancerMedPage Today

Clinical Challenges: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and COVID-19

Patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) can be expected to have a more severe course of SARS-CoV-2 infection and a higher mortality risk, research suggests. Investigators are analyzing existing cases for information and insights, and the American Society of Hematology (ASH) has offered guidance on managing patients with both CLL and COVID-19.
Fitnessnewslanes.com

Diabetes type 2: Best diet to help lower your blood sugars and reduce serious health risks

Type 2 diabetes means your body does not produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugar levels. Blood sugar – the main type of sugar found in blood – can inflict damage on the body if left to rise uncontrollably. The resulting damage doubles up as the first perceptible warning signs of type 2 diabetes for most people. What is the best diet to follow to help keep blood sugars healthy?
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

Here’s how we can rebuild health care post-pandemic

More than 36,000 aspiring physicians recently matched into residencies across the United States. More than 7,500 earned their degrees at international medical schools. These newly minted doctors, many of whom are U.S. citizens who chose to study abroad, will play an outsized role in treating the underserved communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
Mental Healthkhn.org

New Moms, Other Parents Cope With Pandemic’s Mental Health Challenges

A Canadian study has found a 30% increase in the number of postpartum mothers who sought mental health treatment nine months into the pandemic. Meanwhile, parents of newborns are confused about how to handle visitors right now, and some people are using color-coded bracelets to inform others of their physical boundaries.
Public Healthmit.edu

The next pandemic: It’s coming and we’re not ready

Late last year, World Health Organization officials warned that as devasting as the COVID-19 pandemic has been medically, socially, economically, and politically, it is probably not the big one—the kind of deadly outbreak that gives experts real cold sweats. World Health Organization Emergencies Chief, Mark Ryan, recently warned that the current pandemic shouldn’t be something written off as a once in a century event. Rather, it should serve as a wake-up call to get ready for the next one.
Health Servicesskillednursingnews.com

CEOs See Long-Term Care Occupancy, Staffing As Top Post-Pandemic Challenges

While occupancy numbers are enjoying a modest upward trend, skilled nursing operators face an uphill battle to strengthen long-term care metrics into the next year. And, staffing issues also loom large and are commanding attention from SNF operators. These were among the big topics under discussion at Tuesday’s Synergy Summit,...
Healththebodypro.com

What's New in U.S. HIV Clinical Treatment Guidelines

On this page:Adult/Adolescent HIV TreatmentAdult/Adolescent OI Prevention and TreatmentPerinatal HIV PreventionPediatric HIV TreatmentPediatric OI Prevention/Treatment. In the world of HIV care, there are few sets of documents more widely respected and universally used than the clinical practice guidelines issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). As...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Is ulcerative colitis an autoimmune disease?

Experts consider ulcerative colitis to be an autoimmune disease. An overactive immune response causes the immune system to attack healthy tissue in the gut, leading to inflammation of the large intestine. Some medications people with ulcerative colitis (UC) take also compromise the immune system. However, this does not necessarily mean...
Public HealthAmerican Veterinary Medical Association

What do consumers want post-pandemic?

If you’re wondering how consumers will respond after COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, you’re not alone. That question is very much on the minds of business owners, economists, and policy makers. The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland recently surveyed consumers nationwide about whether they expect to return to pre-pandemic spending levels...
Diseases & Treatmentsiweller.com

Diabetes Mellitus: Symptoms, Causes, Types & Treatment

Sumary of Diabetes Mellitus: Symptoms, Causes, Types & Treatment:. In this condition, the body does not produce enough of the hormone insulin, resulting in high levels of sugar in the bloodstream.. Well, insulin is an anabolic hormone that promotes glucose uptake, and protein synthesis of skeletal muscle and fat tissue..
CancerNewswise

Mayo Clinic Researchers Study New Class of Drugs to Treat Multiple Myeloma

Newswise — PHOENIX — Mayo Clinic researchers are studying a new class of immunotherapy drugs called "bispecific antibodies" that have demonstrated potent tumor-killing activity in multiple myeloma. A paper highlighting this work was published in Blood Cancer Discovery. "CAR-T (chimeric antigen receptor-T cell therapy) cell therapy, which uses a patient's...
HealthPosted by
The Press

Innovent Announces First Overweight or Obese Subject Dosed in A Phase 2 Clinical Trial of IBI362 (a GLP-1 and Glucagon Receptor Dual Agonist) in China

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announced that the first subject has been successfully dosed in a phase 2 clinical trial (clinicaltrials.gov, NCT04904913) of IBI362, a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist in China.
Healthgreenmedinfo.com

Dietary polyphenol intake is associated with biological aging, a novel predictor of cardiovascular disease.

Dietary Polyphenol Intake Is Associated with Biological Aging, a Novel Predictor of Cardiovascular Disease: Cross-Sectional Findings from the Moli-Sani Study. Simona Esposito, Alessandro Gialluisi, Simona Costanzo, Augusto Di Castelnuovo, Emilia Ruggiero, Amalia De Curtis, Mariarosaria Persichillo, Chiara Cerletti, Maria Benedetta Donati, Giovanni de Gaetano, Licia Iacoviello, Marialaura Bonaccio, On Behalf Of The Investigators For The Moli-Sani Study.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Chronic Kidney Disease and Cardiovascular Disease

Ashton C. Lai, MD, PHD; Solomon W. Bienstock, MD; Raman Sharma, MD; Karl Skorecki, MD; Frans Beerkens, MD; Rajeev Samtani, MD; Andrew Coyle, MD; Tonia Kim, MD; Usman Baber, MD, MS; Anton Camaj, MD, MS; David Power, MD; Valentin Fuster, MD, PHD; Martin E. Goldman, MD. Abstract and Introduction. Cardiovascular...
Healthrenalandurologynews.com

Depressive Symptoms Linked With Kidney Function Decline in Healthy Adults

Frequent depressive symptoms correlate with rapid decline in kidney function in healthy adults, a new Chinese study finds. In the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS), 260 (5.5%) of 4763 adults aged 45 years and older who were initially free of chronic kidney disease (CKD) later experienced an annual decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of 5 mL/min/1.73 m2 or more. Investigators calculated eGFR using the Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration equation including both serum creatinine and cystatin C.
outsourcing-pharma.com

Overcoming Challenges of Clinical Data Review

Clinical data review is intrinsic to clinical development, assuring patient safety, determining drug efficacy, and assessing data quality. It involves rigorous analysis of a wide variety of clinical trial data and often necessitates data integration from multiple sources to extract actionable insights. Learn about the common challenges of clinical data review that stall clinical trials and the strategies to overcome these challenges.
ScienceNewswise

New Cleveland Clinic Research Identifies Link Between Gut Microbes and Stroke

Newswise — June 16, 2021, CLEVELAND: New findings from Cleveland Clinic researchers show for the first time that the gut microbiome impacts stroke severity and functional impairment following stroke. The results, published in Cell Host & Microbe, lay the groundwork for potential new interventions to help treat or prevent stroke.