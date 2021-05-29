Cancel
Rheinmetall And Tongji University: Joint Lab For New Energy Vehicle Technology

By FuelCellsWorks
fuelcellsworks.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongstanding partnership between Rheinmetall and Tongji University. Rheinmetall AG, the German technology group, and Tongji University in Shanghai have recently set up a joint lab to foster cooperation in new energy vehicle technology. The joint lab, which will focus primarily on research and innovation in fuel cells, forms part of an endowed chair at the School of Automotive Studies. As an important supplier to the global automotive industry, Rheinmetall maintains a number of production plants at 17 locations in China.

fuelcellsworks.com
