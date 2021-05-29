California Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts for Friday Afternoon, May 28 – Confirmed Cases: 3,682,099 (Up 4,864 Over Thursday's Report), 62,025 Deaths (Up 170 Over Thursday's Report) - 17,125,216 People Fully Vaccinated
May 29, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – On Friday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response. Note: When California fully reopens the economy on June 15, CDPH will continue to issue COVID-19 updates via news release...goldrushcam.com