California Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts for Friday Afternoon, May 28 – Confirmed Cases: 3,682,099 (Up 4,864 Over Thursday's Report), 62,025 Deaths (Up 170 Over Thursday's Report) - 17,125,216 People Fully Vaccinated

Neighboring Napa County is reporting their first coronavirus death of a person who was fully vaccinated. Officials confirmed that the Napa woman was over the age of 65, had underlying medical conditions, and died after a prolonged hospitalization. They also confirmed that the woman tested positive for the UK variant of the virus known as B-117, which is more transmissible and can cause more severe symptoms. The woman is one of 32 fully vaccinated people in Napa County that became symptomatic and tested positive for COVID-19. She is the 82nd person to die of coronavirus in Napa County.