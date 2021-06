LANGLEY, BC, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") today announced the resignation of Lawrence Sauder and Bill Sauder from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). As the Company continues to expand the scope of its operations, Lawrence and Bill have determined that it would be appropriate to step down from the Board in order to avoid any potential for a conflict of interest between their role as directors of the Company and their family business that operates in business lines adjacent to the Company.