California State

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein Says the Senate Passes Bill to Improve Access to Desert Sage Youth Wellness Center in Riverside County, California

 16 days ago

The facility is the only Indian Health Services Youth Regional Treatment Center currently operating in California and provides treatment for American Indian and Alaskan Native children ages 12 to 17 years who suffer from substance abuse disorders. However, the 20-acre facility is only accessible via a dilapidated dirt road. The bill would authorize Indian Health Services to acquire land and build a paved road to the treatment center.

