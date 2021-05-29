'There Is No Evil' Bravely Tells The Stories Of Hostages To A Wicked Society

Manjari Makijany is Los Angeles-based writer, director, and producer with diverse film experience in India and the United States. Her journey as a director took off with her critically acclaimed short film “The Last Marble,” which won Best of Fest at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, followed by “The Corner Table and “I See You,” which won Best Short at the Asian American International Film Festival and was showcased in Cannes at the Emerging Filmmakers Showcase. She went on to become one of eight directors selected for the prestigious American Film Institute’s Directing Workshop for Women Program (AFI DWW) and the second Indian woman to be part of the program since its inception in 1974. Makijany’s second feature, “Spin,” a live-action Disney film that follows an Indian-American teen who follows her passion of creating music infused with her South Asian culture, will be released later this year. Along with her husband and partner Emmanuel Pappas, she heads the boutique production company Skatepark Films.