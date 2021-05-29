Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'There Is No Evil' Bravely Tells The Stories Of Hostages To A Wicked Society

By KUNC
kunc.org
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new movie from Iran called There Is No Evil won the top prize at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival. Iran did not allow its director to attend, and in fact, his films have never been shown in Iran. KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz says this is one of the most courageous films he’s ever seen.

www.kunc.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Arendt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostages#There Is No Evil#Capital Punishment#Censorship#Kunc#American#Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviescommonsensemedia.org

Rogue Hostage

Violence, language in ruthlessly mediocre action movie. Searching for streaming and purchasing options ... Common Sense is a nonprofit organization. Your purchase helps us remain independent and ad-free. Searching for streaming and purchasing options ... Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive, diverse representations in books, TV...
Posted by
Mental_Floss

Watch Titanic Survivors Tell Their Stories in This Rare Video

Of the roughly 2200 passengers who boarded the RMS Titanic in April 1912, only 711 escaped the ship and the frigid Atlantic with their lives. Much of what we know about the ocean liner's final hours comes from those survivors. In the rare video below, you can hear three of them tell their stories firsthand.
Andover Townsman

FRIDAY: The stories that history has to tell

Man, I missed too many opportunities in high school and college to study history. Now that I am interested, it’s like I am just trying to catch up – you know, before time runs out. And while I am decades removed from the classroom, I do not remember learning much about the Black experience in America.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Press

﻿﻿Roush Review: ‘Evil’ Is Still Wickedly Enjoyable

It almost sounds like a set-up for a joke: A Catholic priest and a Muslim sheikh walk into a suburban home in Queens. Their intent, however, couldn’t be more serious, as they join their faiths to attempt to exorcise the spirit of a fiery djinn from a nine-year-old girl. “Who doesn’t think God has a sense of humor?” observes the unbeliever Ben (Aasif Mandvi), part of an investigative team that tries to get to the bottom of supernatural mysteries that could be religious or demonic in origin.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Telling the True Stories of Ancient Greece Through Fiction

“Klytemnestra! Have a care, girl! Your spindle’s gone all a-wobble!”. Klytemnestra’s eyes snapped into focus at the sound of her name. In front of her the spindle bobbed, her carefully spun wool unravelling quickly. She stopped it with her hand. So begins my debut novel, Daughters of Sparta, a retelling...
Religionthesaxon.org

Mexican Andrés Kaiser explores religion and savagery in ‘Feral’

The actor Héctor Illanes and Andrés Kaiser. The Mexican director Andres Kaiser He began his journey as a writer at the hands of the renowned Mexican journalist and novelist Vicente Leñero, now deceased. From his voice he heard the story of the Convent of Santa María de la Resurrección, which gave rise to his debut as director: ‘Feral’. “‘Feral’ means fierce, it comes from Latin and, from the biological point of view, every feral organism is any organism that has not been domesticated by man. Wild dogs are feral, it is to return to all this savagery which is atrocious and fierce, “Kaiser responds in an interview with EFE about the film that hits theaters on July 2.
Moviestalkhouse.com

On the Economic Realities of Telling My Story

Nicole Riegel’s debut feature, Holler starring Jessica Barden, is out now in theaters and on demand through IFC Films. She was named one of Variety‘s 10 Directors to Watch in 2020. She served in the military prior to filmmaking and graduated from UCLA’s MFA writing program. She was named one of Filmmaker magazine’s 25 Faces of Independent Film. She has been supported by Sundance through their Screenwriter’s Lab and the Skywalker Sound+Music Lab. (Photo courtesy of Ana Lucia Espinosa.)
MoviesCNET

F9's Jurassic World preview will tell the mosquito's story. At last!

We've seen Jurassic Park from the human perspective. Now, a whole year before Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters, we'll get to see the mosquito's story. Finally!. Jurassic World: Dominion doesn't hit hits theaters until this time next year. But Universal Studios is attaching a "special extended preview" to IMAX theater screenings of the new Fast and Furious movie F9, opening June 24 in the US. The five-minute scene takes us to a time we haven't previously seen in the franchise: the Cretaceous era (not the Jurassic era -- none of the franchises' dinosaurs are actually from that era, trivia fans).
PoliticsBuffalo News

My View: WWII story tells a lesson in character

There are some people in our lives who simply make us better people for the life experiences they share with us. For me, this person happens to be my father-in-law. Just recently, he shared the story of an American fighter pilot who survived the Pacific war during WWII. As the pilot’s life unfolded, his son and a Japanese woman fell in love. As love would have it, the woman’s father was also an aviator who survived the war in the Pacific.
Moviescriticalhit.net

Jurassic World: Dominion to tell parallel stories with different sets of characters

With Marvel done with the Avengers for the foreseeable future, there are very few big movie team-ups to look forward to at the box office. with the next time we are going to get to see stars from different movies come together in a big mash-up going to be the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, which will see stars of both the Jurassic World and Jurassic Park movies appearing on-screen for the first time together along with even more dinosaurs than ever before.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

‘Truths’ tells story of a Japanese-American resister

We’ve long known of our government’s disgraceful mistreatment of Japanese-Americans in the Western states after the bombing of Pearl Harbor—specifically, President Franklin Roosevelt’s 1942 Executive Order 9066 legitimizing incarceration, in “relocation” camps, of all citizens of Japanese ancestry. Ultimately more than 120,000, most of them born in the United States, were sent to these makeshift government camps throughout the West.
Comicscreativebloq.com

Become a rockstar Youtuber with animated story-telling

Creating engaging animated shows can be time consuming, prohibitively expensive and technically challenging, which is why it’s so refreshing to see successes, especially with kids shows. Children can be the harshest critics and with so many options to hand flicking away from the ones that don't interest them is an easy fix.
Religionwomenandhollywood.com

Teona Strugar Mitevska on Telling a Story About Having the Audacity to Define Yourself in “God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya”

Teona Strugar Mitevska was born in Macedonia. She started as a child actor, and trained as a painter and a graphic designer before studying in the MFA program in film at New York University’s Tisch School of Arts. Her award-winning feature films include “How I Killed a Saint,” “I Am from Titov Veles,” “The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears,” and “When the Day Had No Name.” Together with her brother Vuk and sister Labina she founded Sisters and Brother Mitevski, a production company based in Macedonia.
Books & LiteratureWyoming Tribune Eagle

Brian Broome tells his life story in "Punch Me Up to the Gods"

Little kids have it so easy. Somebody feeds them when they’re hungry, does their laundry, buys them toys and plays with them. Somebody escorts them everywhere and sometimes, they even get carried. Yep, life is good when you’re a little kid except, as in the new memoir, “Punch Me Up to the Gods” by Brian Broome, when it’s not.
Battle Lake, MNFergus Falls Daily Journal

Written language is a gift that tells our human story

In the late afternoon of June 6, 2020, a severe thunderstorm ripped through Otter Tail County. A bolt of lightening struck the bell cupola of Bethel Lutheran Church located about 11 miles south of Battle Lake. Coincidentally, lightening from that same storm also struck a large cottonwood tree next to Myron Dahle’s house in Battle Lake. Little did Myron know at the time that he would perform an important task for the members of Bethel Church. The fire raged through the building, but some historical records were saved, including a book stored in a safe. It was the secretary’s book, containing the minutes of biannual board meetings from 1876 to 1905.
Movieswomenandhollywood.com

Manjari Makijany on Telling an Empowering Story About Confidence and Courage in “Skater Girl”

Manjari Makijany is Los Angeles-based writer, director, and producer with diverse film experience in India and the United States. Her journey as a director took off with her critically acclaimed short film “The Last Marble,” which won Best of Fest at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, followed by “The Corner Table and “I See You,” which won Best Short at the Asian American International Film Festival and was showcased in Cannes at the Emerging Filmmakers Showcase. She went on to become one of eight directors selected for the prestigious American Film Institute’s Directing Workshop for Women Program (AFI DWW) and the second Indian woman to be part of the program since its inception in 1974. Makijany’s second feature, “Spin,” a live-action Disney film that follows an Indian-American teen who follows her passion of creating music infused with her South Asian culture, will be released later this year. Along with her husband and partner Emmanuel Pappas, she heads the boutique production company Skatepark Films.
Books & Literaturewritingcooperative.com

How to Stop Telling Your Story to People and Start Writing It

Turn your brilliant idea into a story your audience can connect with. People who know I’ve written TV shows often want to tell me stories. I can see how excited they get when they have ideas in their minds, and I don’t want to discourage anyone from creating. But I know that my reaction can sometimes be discouraging, especially after decades of being discouraged myself. More often than not, the story they tell me is neither the next blockbuster nor an eight-season TV show; it’s not even a short film. In fact, it’s not a story at all.