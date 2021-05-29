Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021 NBA Playoffs: Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, line, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 99-66 roll

By CBS Sports Staff
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Trail Blazers will try to even the series when they host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday in Game 4 of their first-round matchup in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Portland has lost two straight after a 14-point road win in Game 1, and after allowing the Nuggets to regain home-court advantage, it will be desperate for a victory. Denver rode the hot hand of Austin Rivers to a 120-115 victory in Game 3, as the journeyman scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter. But the battle between Portland's Damian Lillard and Denver's Nikola Jokic on the score sheet has been the story of the series, and Lillard scored a game-high 37 and Jokic had 36 in Game 3.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Facundo Campazzo
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Playoffs#Sportsline#Portland 5#The W For Denver#Nbc Sports#The Blazers Guard#Monte Morris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers’ possible playoff matchups, ranked

The Los Angeles Clippers will enter the 2021 postseason with higher expectations than last season. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Tyronn Lue’s team is healthy and playing together at the right time. With only one game remaining — Sunday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder — the Clippers have two...
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Blazers Beat Nuggets 132-116, Secure 6th Seed for Playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Blazers have the sixth seed, which means they’ll face the Nuggets in the opening round. Denver wound up with the third seed in a crazy night that saw the West’s teams in a scramble for playoff position. Nikola Jokic had 21 points in the opening half for Denver, then sat for the rest of the game.
NBAthednvr.com

Instant reactions to the Denver Nuggets’ first round playoff matchup

In this episode, Adam, Eric, Dev, and Brendan discuss their takeaways from a wacky final night of the NBA season that featured a lot of tanking, a lot of jockeying for playoff position, and not a lot of actual basketball. They also share instant reactions to the Nuggets’ first round matchup with the Blazers and look back at the big takeaways from the regular season.
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Blazers knock off Nuggets, clinch playoff berth

CJ McCollum scored 24 points and the Portland Trail Blazers clinched a Western Conference playoff spot with an easy 132-116 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Damian Lillard recorded 22 points and 10 assists and Jusuf Nurkic added 20 points and 13 rebounds in the wire-to-wire victory...
NBAchatsports.com

Denver Nuggets 116, Portland Trail Blazers 132: Three takeaways

The Nuggets wrapped up their final game of the season with a 132-116 loss to the Trail Blazers, but they managed to limit minutes for several key players in the second half. That can count as a small victory for Michael Malone and his staff ahead of next weekend's playoffs.
NBANBC Sports

Instant Analysis: Blazers blowout Nuggets in regular season finale

That's a wrap on the 2020-21 NBA regular season. As the Portland Trail Blazers hosted the Denver Nuggets in Sunday’s finale, Portland put on a three-point show in front of the limited Moda Center crowd. Portland started the game hitting 9-for-15 from behind the arc. At the end of the...
NBABlazer's Edge

Blazers Hammer Nuggets to Avoid NBA Play-In Tournament

The Portland Trail Blazers needed a win over the Denver Nuggets in the final game of the regular season to avoid the 7th seed in the Western Conference and an appointment in next week’s NBA Play-In Tournament. With Denver playing for essentially nothing, the Blazers got their wish easily. They opened the game with 11 straight points and never looked back, winning in a blowout.
NBANBC Sports

Warriors will face Lakers or Blazers in play-in as No. 8 seed

The Warriors earned the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with a 113-101 win Sunday over the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, they play the waiting game. Golden State will face either the Los Angeles Lakers or Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday in the NBA play-in tournament. The Warriors play the...
NBANBA

Series preview: Depth, defense will be key in Nuggets-Blazers series

We’ve got a rematch of the 2019 Western Conference semifinals, and if this series is anything like what we witnessed back then, buckle up for a seven-game slugfest that could include some overtime nail biters, such as this quadruple-OT thriller. A pair of experienced Kia MVP candidates in Nikola Jokic and Damian Lillard headline the matchup, but it’s likely this series ends up coming down depth and supporting casts.
NBABlazer's Edge

Blazers Cruise to Victory in Regular Season Finale

The Trail Blazers completed their 2020-21 regular season with a 42-30 record thanks to a 132-116 victory over the Nuggets. The Blazers jumped out to an early lead and cruised through four quarters with a comfortable margin in hand throughout each frame. Portland’s high-powered trio of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Norman Powell combined for 66 points. In the paint, Jusuf Nurkic finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds.