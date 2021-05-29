2021 NBA Playoffs: Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, line, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 99-66 roll

The Portland Trail Blazers will try to even the series when they host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday in Game 4 of their first-round matchup in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Portland has lost two straight after a 14-point road win in Game 1, and after allowing the Nuggets to regain home-court advantage, it will be desperate for a victory. Denver rode the hot hand of Austin Rivers to a 120-115 victory in Game 3, as the journeyman scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter. But the battle between Portland's Damian Lillard and Denver's Nikola Jokic on the score sheet has been the story of the series, and Lillard scored a game-high 37 and Jokic had 36 in Game 3.