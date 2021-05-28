Blood Drive at Houston Food Bank

Hilltown Township Police are happy to announce that we are participating with other local agencies. A drop off box is located in the township building lobby, available during normal business hours. You may also contact us if it is more convenient for us to pick up your donation. Thank you in advance for your consideration in donating to this worthwhile cause. Proceeds help Philabundance & Preston and Steve's Camp Out for Hunger during this holiday season. Collection deadline is Sunday October 31st.

HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO