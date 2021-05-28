Blood Drive at Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON, TX -- In partnership with Amazon, Houston Food Bank is delivering hope to the local community in the form of much-needed meals and nourishment delivered directly to the doorsteps of vulnerable Houstonians in need. Since Amazon established its Community Delivery program with Houston Food Bank in May 2020, the company has now delivered more than 500,000 meals to vulnerable families, children, and senior citizens in Greater Houston area. In addition, Houston Food Bank received logistical support from Amazon’s Houston fulfillment center, which helped package boxes of food equivalent to more than 450,000 meals.
Comments / 0