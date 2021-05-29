20 Things to Watch For in Week 9 (2021 Fantasy Baseball)
The calendar flips to June in Week 9, which is crazy. The season is flying by and it’s going to continue to do so. Many fantasy analysts will tell you that Memorial Day is about the time to start making judgments on players as well as the time to start taking the standings more seriously. For example, if you’re in a shallow enough league, it might be time to drop Luis Castillo instead of waiting for him to turn it around. We can’t wait forever, after all.www.fantasypros.com