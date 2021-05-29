20 Things to Watch For in Week 9 (2021 Fantasy Baseball)

We have a 14-game main slate on tap tonight, and it's a doozie. There are a lot of strong pitching options, and most are priced quite affordably. Deciphering between which pitchers to use may be one of the tougher parts of the slate, but do not worry, all the content at RotoBaller has you covered. After you decide which pitchers you are building around, then it's all about the bats. Do we stack Coors Field or Coors Northeast? Both great places for bats, but on a 14-game slate, there are many places to look for bats, and some much more affordable than the Coors games.