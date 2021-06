It’s a personal one for Thomas. Thomas Rhett’s latest single, “Country Again,” contains a message that he really needed to be reminded of at the time he wrote it. He said, “You know, I think this song really is about my life, just slowing down and really trying to look at the priorities in my life and what they mean to me. And realizing that it’s okay just to stop for a second. It’s okay to live simple and to really just put your priorities at the top of your list – the ones that are most important to you. And for me, that’s becoming a better dad, a better husband, a better friend, a better son, a better brother, and really just kinda getting back to my roots a little bit and what all that entails.”