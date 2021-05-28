How To Pay With Bitcoin Or Other Cryptocurrencies

The Bitcoin market initially fell during the trading session on Monday only to turn around and show signs of strength again as the $35,000 level has offered a bit of support. We are now on the positive side of the 200-day EMA, and have even seen the market rally to break through the $40,000 level one point after Elon Musk tweeted his affirmation of belief in the cryptocurrency. That being said, we have turned right back around to break below the $40,000 level, so while it does look very strong, I think it is very likely that we could see an attempt to break out to the upside. If we get that, then it is likely that we could go looking towards the 50-day EMA, which is just below the $45,000 level.