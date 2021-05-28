Cancel
How To Pay With Bitcoin Or Other Cryptocurrencies

By Marinus Nutma
Bit Rebels
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have finally bought Bitcoins you may wonder what you are able to do with these digital coins. The BTC price is after all quite high, so you could buy some wonderful stuff with this crypto. However, is this even possible? Yes, it definitely is! You can for example pay for a Tesla car with Bitcoin, while other shops have implemented this payment option as well. This way Bitcoin finally is what it was intended to be: a decentralized payment method.

bitrebels.com
Currencies

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Pierces 40K Level

The Bitcoin market initially fell during the trading session on Monday only to turn around and show signs of strength again as the $35,000 level has offered a bit of support. We are now on the positive side of the 200-day EMA, and have even seen the market rally to break through the $40,000 level one point after Elon Musk tweeted his affirmation of belief in the cryptocurrency. That being said, we have turned right back around to break below the $40,000 level, so while it does look very strong, I think it is very likely that we could see an attempt to break out to the upside. If we get that, then it is likely that we could go looking towards the 50-day EMA, which is just below the $45,000 level.
Technology

Google Pay and Apple Pay Begin to Accept Cryptocurrencies in Their Transactions

Users of both Google and Apple will be able to exchange cryptocurrency thanks to a partnership with Coinbase. Google and Apple customers can now add the Coinbase Card to their mobile payment options, meaning that goods and services can be purchased through smartphones using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and others.
Markets

Bitcoin at a two-week high, as the crypto market goes green

After a couple of distressing weeks, the candles in the crypto market have turned green again. As a positive development in the market, several cryptocurrencies are faring at reasonably higher prices. The largest cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin has now touched a two-week high by breaching the $40,000 barrier. The...
Business
Benzinga

Benzinga Shorts: How to Buy Bitcoin

With over half of the USD supply printed in the last year, it's hard to argue against Bitcoin’s permanently transparent inflation strategy. Unlike the US dollar which can be printed to infinity and beyond, there will never be more than 21 million Bitcoin. Additionally, now that Bitcoin is legal tender...
Stocks
Financial World

Bitcoin tops $40,000 after Musk tweets Tesla could use it again

Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, had surpassed a $40,000-mark again on Monday, hitting a two-week peak following another weekend of sharp upward spiral, as Tesla Inc Chief Elon Musk had repelled criticisms over his growing crypto market influence and said that the Californian e-vehicle mogul might accept Bitcoin as a payment method again.
Business

Musk 'Lit a Fire' on Green Bitcoin Collaboration: Nasdaq-Listed Hut 8

Nasdaq has become a popular listing destination for crypto companies. Image: Hut 8. 8 Hut becomes the first Canadian crypto miner to be listed on the Nasdaq. The company told Decrypt it’s set to commence Ethereum mining as of this week. As Chinese miners explore alternative locations due to the...
Markets

BTC Increases Over 6%: Why It Happened

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by over 6% today. This is why it happened. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by over 6% today as it went from about $37,393 as of 2:40 PM ET yesterday to a day high of $40,971.57. Investors have been responding positively to a statement by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and hedge fund executive Paul Tudor Jones.
Business

Tesla will resume sales for bitcoin when this currency becomes environmentally friendly

The head of the company, Elon Musk, said that Tesla had previously sold about 10% of its assets in bitcoin. The American corporation Tesla, which produces electric cars, will again begin to accept bitcoins as payment for its products when the receipt of this type of cryptocurrency becomes more environmentally friendly. This was announced on Twitter by the head of the company, Elon Musk.
Stocks

Riot Blockchain, Other Crypto Shares Jump on Bitcoin’s Bounce

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) – Get Report, Coinbase Global (COIN) and other cryptocurrency-focused stocks traded higher Monday as the price of Bitcoin jumped after Elon Musk said Tesla (TSLA) – Get Report will allow transactions once the digital currency is more cleanly mined. Riot Blockchain shares were up nearly 7%, while...
Stocks

Elon Musk Bitcoin News: The Clean Energy Tweet Sending BTC Prices Higher

He loves me, he loves me not. Such is the Elon Musk Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) relationship. Today, the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) founder is back on the cryptocurrency’s bandwagon if miners can get more environment friendly. The value of BTC increased 9.22% in the last 24 hours after Musk expressed a change of heart.
Stocks

Bitcoin Rebounds on Elon Musk Tweet, Taproot

Bitcoin saw a 10% rebound Sunday through Monday, bringing the asset back to the crucial $40,000 psychological resistance. Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla plans to accept Bitcoin again once mining becomes greener Sunday, which partly fueled the rise. Sentiment was also high after Bitcoin approved its Taproot update this weekend....
Stocks

Bitcoin Price: Elon Musk sparks new surge as Tesla updates BTC payment timeline

He said: “When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing bitcoin transactions.”. Shortly after the Tesla CEO’s comments, Bitcoin’s price jumped up more than $3,000 in a few short hours. The price had been hovering around $35,000 before Mr...
Stocks

“Tesla only sold ~10%” of its Bitcoin Holdings: Musk Speaks, Bitcoin Moves. But it Takes Two to Tango

Why can’t this dude just shut up? That’s what people, including the SEC, want to know. But look, he just can’t. Apparently, no one can take his Twitter account away from Elon Musk, and Tesla isn’t putting it under adult supervision, as the SEC has suggested. So he was at it again today, responding to accusations by Magda Wierzycka, CEO of South African tech and financial services firm Sygnia, that he’d pumped up the price of Bitcoin by tweeting all manner of things, and then “sold a big part of his exposure at the peak.”
Stocks

After Elon Musk’s Tweet, Bitcoin surges to new heights?

Bitcoin is reaching new heights after so many ups and downs. On Monday, it goes to its extreme high if we compare its performance with the past two weeks. You won’t believe it but it surged to the highest value that is about $40000 which is about INR 29.2 lakhs. This up and down is the constant result of Tesla company’s owner Elon Musk.