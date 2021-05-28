How To Pay With Bitcoin Or Other Cryptocurrencies
If you have finally bought Bitcoins you may wonder what you are able to do with these digital coins. The BTC price is after all quite high, so you could buy some wonderful stuff with this crypto. However, is this even possible? Yes, it definitely is! You can for example pay for a Tesla car with Bitcoin, while other shops have implemented this payment option as well. This way Bitcoin finally is what it was intended to be: a decentralized payment method.bitrebels.com