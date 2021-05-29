Petitions filed in SC seeking contempt of court proceedings
New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): A number of petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikant Das, Chief Executive of Indian Banks Association (IBA) and others for allegedly flouting the SC's earlier order, by turning and declaring the account of the petitioners as Non Performing Assets (NPA) in connection with the moratorium matter.www.lasvegasherald.com