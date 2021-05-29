Petitions filed in SC seeking contempt of court proceedings

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice will increase the number of in-person non-jury hearings effective June 21, 2021. As indicated in the May 12, 2021 Notice, some locations may resume jury selection and jury trials commencing July, August or September. The increase of in-person hearings as well as resumption of jury selection and jury trials will be subject to the discretion of the Regional Senior Justice and the public health situation provincially and regionally. Please check for local directions and/or confirm with local scheduling staff. It is expected that virtual hearings will continue alongside in-person hearings.