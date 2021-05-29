Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Petitions filed in SC seeking contempt of court proceedings

Las Vegas Herald
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): A number of petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikant Das, Chief Executive of Indian Banks Association (IBA) and others for allegedly flouting the SC's earlier order, by turning and declaring the account of the petitioners as Non Performing Assets (NPA) in connection with the moratorium matter.

www.lasvegasherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Order#In Contempt#Contempt Of Court#Reserve Bank Of India#Sc#Ani#Indian Banks Association#Iba#Npa#Azeez Trading Company#Ajay Hotel#The Supreme Court#Stay#The Apex Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Shiawassee County, MIArgus Press

Circuit court to continue public streaming of proceedings

CORUNNA — Judge Matthew Stewart said Tuesday that 35th Circuit Court will continue to stream public hearings on the court’s YouTube channel, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced courts to improvise to provide public access to court proceedings. “As we leave the coronavirus behind us, we are now welcoming the public...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Supreme Court ends proceedings against Italian marines

NEW DELHI/ROME (Reuters) - India’s top court said on Tuesday it has closed all proceedings against two Italian marines over the shooting of two fishermen off the southern Indian coast in 2012, after Rome paid $1.36 million in compensation. Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre were arrested in February 2012 over...
Politicsapanews.net

Zimbabwean court dismisses top judge’s contempt case

A Zimbabwean court has dismissed an application by a civil society activist to have the country’s top judge arrested for allegedly defying an earlier order barring him from continuing in office after he reached retirement age. Chief Justice Luke Malaba has been at the centre of a legal storm since...
Lawedgarcountywatchdogs.com

Norton Still In Contempt Of Court; Admonished On Purging Contempt -

WESLEY TOWNSHIP, IL. (ECWd) - In Court this morning, Judge Osterberger held a purge hearing on her previous finding of Norton's (Civil) Contempt of Court. Norton to complete "truthful" income and assets form and provide that form with all related documents to Plaintiff's attorney no later than July 1, 2021.
PoliticsAvoidAClaim

Notice to the Profession and Public Regarding Court Proceedings

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice will increase the number of in-person non-jury hearings effective June 21, 2021. As indicated in the May 12, 2021 Notice, some locations may resume jury selection and jury trials commencing July, August or September. The increase of in-person hearings as well as resumption of jury selection and jury trials will be subject to the discretion of the Regional Senior Justice and the public health situation provincially and regionally. Please check for local directions and/or confirm with local scheduling staff. It is expected that virtual hearings will continue alongside in-person hearings.
Jackson County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Recent State Court proceedings

The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:. •Keshia Jean Farmer, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – drugs, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, Risk Reduction Program (RRP), 40 hours of community service, no alcohol and screens. A charge of failure to stop at a stop sign was dismissed.
Philadelphia, PAMirror

Court: Inmate’s petition was ‘properly’ dismissed

The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia last Friday upheld a decision by U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson in Johnstown in which he dismissed a petition by a former inmate in the Federal Correctional Institution at Loretto who contended his sentence was illegal. The inmate, Duryane Chaney, was...
Congress & CourtsMySanAntonio

Activist Supreme Court Sides with Big Tech on Patent Invalidation Board

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. On Monday, June 21st, the Supreme Court ruled in Arthrex v. Smith & Nephew (No.19-1434) that the administrative patent judges (APJs) who have invalidated thousands of patents under the 2011 America Invents Act did so in violation of the Constitution. The Court then proceeded to “forgive” this violation by re-writing the law.
Politicsshorelinemedia.net

Woman charged with contempt of court Tuesday

A woman scheduled to be sentenced on drug charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court instead got sentenced to one day in jail for contempt of court. Renee Ann Moline had pleaded guilty May 4 to two drug charges out of six that had been filed against her. At the time...
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Narada case: SC judge recuses himself from hearing Bengal CM's petition

Jun. 22—Justice Aniruddha Bose, a Supreme Court judge, recused himself on Tuesday from hearing petitions of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and state law minister Moloy Ghatak challenging the Calcutta high court order to deny them from filing an affidavit in connection with the 2016 Narada sting case. Banerjee...
Politicsadwoaadubianews.com

COCOBOD Case: Opuni petitions CJ, files case at Supreme Court.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana COCOBOD Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni has petitioned Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah seeking his intervention in his ongoing trial at the High Court. Dr Opuni, the CEO of Agricult Ghana Limited and Agric have denied charges of causing financial loss to the...
Georgia StateWDEF

Video proceedings will continue in Georgia courts

ATLANTA (AP) – The state’s top judge says Georgia courts can continue to hold proceedings using video and other remote technology adopted in response to the coronavirus pandemic for at least another year. In late March 2020, the Georgia Supreme Court issued orders to temporarily clarify and change video conferencing...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Blow for California unions as Supreme Court rules against access to farms

The Supreme Court has sided in favour of California agriculture businesses in their challenge to stop unions from accessing private property without compensation in order to organise workers, in a move that could have wider implications for unions.The justices ruled six to three, meaning California will have to modify or abandon the regulation, which permitted groups access to businesses for up to three hours per day, 120 days per year.“The access regulation amounts to simple appropriation of private property,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the decision.Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas...
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Victory for property rights in Supreme Court union trespassing case

Washington, D.C.; June 23, 2021: In a victory for property owners, the Supreme Court of the United States today affirmed that the government cannot force people to allow third parties to trespass on their property. In Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, two California agriculture businesses challenged a state law that...