A sow with two cubs in tow was euthanized overnight after a man was injured following an attack at his home near Steamboat Springs late Sunday night. At around 11 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says the homeowner noticed the door to his garage, where he stored birdseed and other attractants, was open. As he went to close the door and upon reaching the garage, he encountered a sow and two cubs.