Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Former LA Kings Star RW Dave Taylor: Sky-High Character On and Off the Ice

Frozen Royalty
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — When we last left this off-and-on series focusing on former Los Angeles Kings star right wing and former general manager Dave Taylor, we looked at his time with the Kings during the 1980s, especially the time he spent playing on one of the greatest forward lines in National Hockey League history, the Triple Crown Line, with left wing Charlie Simmer and superstar center Marcel Dionne. In this installment we’ll take a closer look at one of the attributes that made Taylor such a great player and person, both on the ice and off—character.

frozenroyalty.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Kings#Stanley Cup#La Kings#The Triple Crown Line#Nhl Entry Draft#Nhl Draft#Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
National Hockey League
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLFrozen Royalty

LA Kings Legend Dave Taylor Reminisces About The Miracle on Manchester

LOS ANGELES — As some Los Angeles Kings fans will recall, the Triple Crown Line, featuring superstar center Marcel Dionne, left wing Charlie Simmer, and right wing Dave Taylor was one of the best forward lines in National Hockey League history. Sadly, and not just for the Kings, they remained together for a relatively short time, just two-and-half seasons.
NHLFrozen Royalty

LA Kings Legend Dave Taylor Looks Back at the Gretzky Trade

LOS ANGELES — December 7, 1941, the day Pearl Harbor in Hawai’i was attacked, bringing the United States into World War II, was called “a date which will live infamy,” by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during his December 8, 1941 speech before the United States Congress, asking that they declare war against the Empire of Japan.
NHLchatsports.com

9 Years Later: Former LA Kings Reflect on the 2012 Stanley Cup Victory

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 11: Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings jumps on teammates captain Dustin Brown #23, Jarret Stoll #28, Jordan Nolan #71, Colin Fraser #24, Rob Scuderi #7, Drew Doughty #8 and goaltender Jonathan Quick #32 of the Los Angeles Kings after winning Game Six of the 2012 Stanley Cup Final 6-1 to win the series 4-2 at Staples Center on June 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
NHLCBS 58

Former Admirals goalie Rinne wins Clancy Trophy for leading on, off ice

NEW YORK (AP) — Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne has won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy that annually honors an NHL player for leading on the ice and off it with humanitarian work. The National Hockey League Foundation will give Rinne $25,000 to donate to a charity or charities. New...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

The LA Kings should pursue Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Heading into the off-season, the LA Kings are looking to add more scoring in their top-six forwards group. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Edmonton Oilers fits the bill. It’s no secret that the LA Kings need to improve their offense, and it’s also no secret that general manager Rob Blake plans to address that need. To do so, he has one of two options. He can either use his plethora of prospects and draft picks to entice a trade for a high-scoring forward (preferably a left-winger); or, with over $20 million in cap space at his disposal, Blake can also go after any free agent he desires without giving up any of the assets the Kings already have.
MLBchatsports.com

Dave Roberts: ‘No Doubt’ Chris Taylor Deserves All-Star Game Selection

In a game where offense was at a premium, the Los Angeles Dodgers did just enough to earn a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers managed only three hits but two of them went over the fence for home runs. Will Smith’s two-run blast in the fourth wound up being the difference-maker, but Chris Taylor later added some insurance with a solo shot to lead off the fifth inning.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings: Three RFA forwards to consider trading for

If the LA Kings wish to acquire a younger forward, they will need to target a restricted free agent. Here are three players to consider. A young, unrestricted free agent forward would be the ideal player to target this offseason, but the fact of the matter is that players don’t hit UFA status until their late 20s. If the LA Kings are targeting players in the mid or early 20s, they’ll have to pursue a restricted free agent.
NHLgananoquereporter.com

CRACKS OF DON: Canadians should cheer for Canadiens

Win or lose in Vegas on Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens could be playing their last game of the season at Bell Centre two nights later, and gathering for it will be many of the franchise greats from years gone by. Among the memories they are sure to share are not...
NHLcochranetimespost.ca

Legendary post-season sniper Reggie Leach pulling for Point

Reggie Leach has, over the years, watched several sharpshooters fall a few games shy of equalling his record streak. He doesn’t expect Brayden Point — born and raised in Calgary and now starring for the Tampa Bay Lightning — to be stopped short. The 25-year-old Point has already scored in...
NBAMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Former Gopher great to coach the Stockton Kings

One of the greatest Gophers ever, Bobby Jackson amassed a 12-season NBA career, winning the 2003 Sixth Man award with Sacramento, one of six teams he played with, including two seasons in Minnesota. Since retiring as a player, Jackson has held roles as scout and player development coach (Minnesota 2013),...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Acquiring Jake DeBrusk makes sense for the LA Kings

Considered to be a rising star at one point, Jake DeBrusk has fallen out of favor in Boston. Going to the LA Kings could jumpstart his career. The 2015 NHL Entry Draft is one that most LA Kings and Boston Bruins fans would like to forget about. Just prior to the draft, the Kings traded their first-round pick in that draft (number thirteen overall), goaltender Martin Jones, and defenseman Colin Miller to the Bruins for hulking winger Milan Lucic.
NHLrochesternhnews.net

Ice Arena welcomes Isobel Cup Champion Taylor Wenczkowski 6/27

The Rochester Ice Arena will be hosting an event featuring Isobel Cup Champion, Taylor Wenczkowski, on Sunday, June 27 from 1:30 to 3pm. The Isobel Cup, the championship trophy of the National Women’s Hockey League, will also be on display. “We’re excited to welcome Taylor to the Ice Area,” said...
NHLsinbin.vegas

MONTREAL CANADIENS 4 VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1 (MTL 3-2)

Recap: Coach Pete DeBoer went back to Marc-Andre Fleury at home for Game 5 after giving Robin Lehner the nod on Sunday. Midway through the first frame the Canadiens threaded the Golden Knights defense with a breakaway pass setting up a loose puck in front of Fleury. Montreal jumped on the rebound and scored the first goal of the game. Vegas was unsuccessful with their six shots on net and trailed 1-0 after the opening period.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

The LA Kings and a sensible, economical off season plan

Going into this offseason, the LA Kings have a boatload of salary-cap space available but need to be careful how they use it. Here’s how it can be done. The LA Kings have needs. With just over $20 million in salary-cap space available and no major free agents of their own to sign, they have the wherewithal to address those needs. They must, however, be careful on how they go about utilizing that cap space,
NHLPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Dave Hakstol Tapped As Head Coach of the NHL Expansion Seattle Kraken

Former University of North Dakota men's ice hockey coach will take the reins of NHL's newest expansion team. NHL.com reports that the 52-year old Hakstol will be calling the lines for the 32nd NHL team beginning the 2021-2022 season. And there is no time to waste. Following up the Stanley Cup, the NHL Expansion Draft will be held July 21. Then it's on to the NHL Draft on July 23rd with Seattle having the number-2 pick.
NHLTacoma News Tribune

The Seattle Kraken have named the first head coach in franchise history

The Seattle Kraken have a coach. The team announced Thursday that Dave Hakstol, 52, will be the first head coach in franchise history. Hakstol is entering his 26th consecutive season as a head or assistant coach across the NHL, NCAA and USHL. Most recently, he was an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHLNHL

RELEASE: Pat Foley to Call Final Season of Blackhawks Hockey in 2021-22

Hall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster's 39th season to include year-long celebration. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that Hall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster Pat Foley will call his final season of Chicago Blackhawks hockey during the 2021-22 campaign, the last year of his contract. A titan of the National Hockey League and Chicago broadcasting community, Foley's 39th season in the booth will include a year-long celebration with details to follow in the fall.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Carolina Hurricanes: Stelio Mattheos’ Time is Coming

Carolina Hurricanes’ prospect Stelio Mattheos will look to continue his development in the upcoming 2021-2022 season, and he has all of the tools to be an impact player for the Chicago Wolves. What’s going on Carolina Hurricanes fans? It’s great to be back after a little over a year-long hiatus....