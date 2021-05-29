Former LA Kings Star RW Dave Taylor: Sky-High Character On and Off the Ice
LOS ANGELES — When we last left this off-and-on series focusing on former Los Angeles Kings star right wing and former general manager Dave Taylor, we looked at his time with the Kings during the 1980s, especially the time he spent playing on one of the greatest forward lines in National Hockey League history, the Triple Crown Line, with left wing Charlie Simmer and superstar center Marcel Dionne. In this installment we’ll take a closer look at one of the attributes that made Taylor such a great player and person, both on the ice and off—character.frozenroyalty.net