Former LA Kings Star RW Dave Taylor: Sky-High Character On and Off the Ice

Heading into the off-season, the LA Kings are looking to add more scoring in their top-six forwards group. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Edmonton Oilers fits the bill. It’s no secret that the LA Kings need to improve their offense, and it’s also no secret that general manager Rob Blake plans to address that need. To do so, he has one of two options. He can either use his plethora of prospects and draft picks to entice a trade for a high-scoring forward (preferably a left-winger); or, with over $20 million in cap space at his disposal, Blake can also go after any free agent he desires without giving up any of the assets the Kings already have.