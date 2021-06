Since I started covering the Big 12 Conference back in 2016, there have been plenty of coaches coming and going over the last few years. In fact, we have seen head coaching changes at every school in the conference outside of TCU and Oklahoma State. However, not every school has a Gary Patterson or a Mike Gundy type of head coach. Sometimes change at the top is needed and with today’s win now or be fired attitude, picking the right man to lead your program is more crucial than ever. A good hire can set your program up not only for current success but success in the future for the next man. On the flipside, a bad hire can wind up costing a program year of misery with each misstep that is taken.