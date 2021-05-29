Cancel
Technology

Someone in China used an old Sony A7rII and transformed it into an A7c :)

sonyalpharumors.com
 16 days ago

On XITEK you can read an article where it's described how to transform an old Sony A7rII model into an A7c :)

www.sonyalpharumors.com
#Sony A7rii#Affiliate Links#Purchases
Retailchromeunboxed.com

Grab this waterproof Sony Extra Bass speaker w/Google Assistant for only $65 ($249.99 retail)

These days, it’s not difficult to find a smart speaker bearing the capabilities of the Google Assistant. Google itself has released five Assistant speakers and that doesn’t include three flavors of its Nest Hub smart display. Many manufacturers have followed suit and it has become relatively easy to find a decent Assistant smart speaker to fit just about any budget so long as you’re looking for a static device that lives among your home’s decor and is tethered to a wall socket.
Shoppinggeekculture.co

Unboxing & Playing The Monopoly: Transformers Edition (2021)

After setting aside the exciting Jurassic Park Monopoly set we unboxed, and packing away our traumatic experience with the destructive T-rex on the loose, it looks like Hasbro isn’t quite ready to retire their classic fast-dealing property trading game just yet. This time around, the toy company has merged Monopoly...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Sony X90J (XR-65X90J) review

The Sony X90J offers nearly everything we’d want from a mid-range 4K LED-LCD TV. For the money, there are few LED-LCD TVs that can match it in terms of picture quality and feature set, making it top of its class for mid-range models. We don’t love that the TV only has two HDMI ports with 4K/120Hz support, and it has some issues with screen glare, but largely this is a fantastic TV that most folks will absolutely love.
Electronicstecheblog.com

Sony Airpeak S1 Professional Drone Officially Announced, Can Hit 55MPH Using Proprietary Motor

No longer a concept, the Sony Airpeak S1 professional drone has just been announced. It’s now the world’s smallest drone that can be equipped with a full-size mirrorless interchangeable-lens Alpha camera, opening up a new world of possibilities for creatives. The S1 utilizes a proprietary motor, propeller, control system and sensing technology to enable it to fly at extremely high speeds (55 mph maximum) with extremely stable wind resistance. Read more for two videos and additional information.
Lifestylesonyalpharumors.com

Two new Kickstarter projects: Skout G2 and ROAM Sling

The new Roam Sling bag (all info her). The new Skout G2 (all info her).
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

Japan will defend Taiwan if China tries to use force

Washington [US], June 3 (ANI): Former US deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger has said that Japan would step up militarily to defend Taiwan if China moved to reunify the island with its mainland by force. In a panel discussion on Tuesday with other top Trump administration officials, Pottinger said...
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

Dpreview: The Sony RX100VII and A7c are the best cameras for travel in 2021

Dpreview claims the Sony RX100VII and A7c are the best cameras for travel in 2021:. Best for family trips: Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 VII. The RX100 VII is a pocketable long zoom camera that does just about everything right, though it doesn't come cheap. Its 24-200mm equivalent lens offers most of the reach you'll need for a wide variety of shooting situations, while its maximum aperture of F2.8-4.5 means it's pretty flexible.
Electronicsuasweekly.com

Sony to Launch Professional-Use Drone Airpeak S1

Sony Group Corporation (“Sony”) plans to release the “Airpeak S1” as the first model in Airpeak line, which has been developed with the intention of contributing to the further development of drones and the utmost in value creation. The commercial drone, Airpeak S1 will be the world’s smallest drone able to be equipped with a full-frame mirrorless interchangeable-lens α camera, enabling dynamic and precise flight with high agility by using a proprietary motor, propeller, control system and sensing technology, and supporting the creative expression of its users to the fullest. It also supports the production of high-quality aerial images with a remote controller that can control the aircraft at will, obstacle detection and automatic flight control via sensing, and increased flight safety via cloud management of the aircraft and flight information.
Agriculturethepigsite.com

China plans to use pork reserves to stabilize prices

Current hog prices of about 15.6 yuan ($2.44) per kilo are below the break-even point for many farmers, which could push some out of business, and lead to a substantial hit to supply later on, said Li Ming, analyst with Myagric.com. “The risk is high that the markets will be...
Electronicsadorama.com

Used Sony a7R IV Mirrorless Digital Camera Body OB

I am so happy with the handling and the performance it will be my camera fir next couple of years MP , power , handling , speed all in one package Try it , you will love it. Open Box Items are fully backed by the manufacturer's warranty and have been designated for items that may have been displayed in our retail store, used occasionally for training, or returned without original packaging, accessories, and manuals.
Electronicsadorama.com

Used Sony FE 50mm F/1.8 Lens OB

With the Adorama Edge Credit Card. Older tech focus motor is a bit noisy and a tad sluggish compared to some of Sony's speedier lenses, but it is not that bad in either regard. But... Sharp on center. Great bokeh. Thin DOF. Great colors. Exactly what I expect from a nifty fifty.
Electronicsadorama.com

Used Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens for Sony E-mount Cameras, Black E

About Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens for Sony E-mount Cameras, Black. There's plenty of reviews on this particular lens, so one more is not going to hurt. I will touch more on the "negatives" of the lens though. The lens is BIG. It significantly adds size to the camera body. It also adds a good amount of weight. So if you want something small to carry around, such as the kit zoom lens, this probably isn't the right lens for you. But if you want something that is sharp, gives you great images, has really good AF, then you won't be disappointed with this lens.