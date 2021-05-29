Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Stay Alive In Game 4

Tonight in Game 4, the New York Islanders will look to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole to the Boston Bruins. The Islanders fell behind 2-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round. They responded by rattling off: a convincing win at home in Game 4 to tie the series; a fairly lucky win on the road in Game 5 to take control of the series; and a back-and-forth win back at home in Game 6. Perhaps the Islanders can follow that blueprint to reach the semifinals.