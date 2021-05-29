Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Stay Alive In Game 4

LHP Jon Lester (0–2, 4.91) | LHP Drew Smyly (2–3, 5.95) Wed., June 2, 2021 | 7:20 p.m. | Game #52 / Road #24. TV: MASN | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. Powered by home runs from Ryan Zimmerman (2 H, 2B, HR, 2 RBI R) and Juan Soto (3 H, HR, 4 RBI, BB, 4 R) the Washington Nationals took the win in game two of this four-game series against the Atlanta Braves, 11–6 on Tuesday night…All eight position players from Washington’s starting lineup reached base safely and four of the eight recorded a multi-hit game…Austin Voth earned the win after tossing 3.0 innings of relief.