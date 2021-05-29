From the fringe

Fairmont Golf Club news

Don Atkinson made a hole-in-one on the 172-yard par-three eighth hole using a 3-iron.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, June 10 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

The committee to re-elect Sheriff Burnis Wilkins will have a benefit tournament on Friday, June 4 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. As of this time the tournament has a full field entered.

The Sudan Pirates Golf Tournament will be held on June 26 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captains choice tournament with an entry fee of $50 per player or $200 per team. Call the pro shop at 910-0628-9931 to sign up.

Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear won this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Lee Hunt and Mike Graham. The second flight winners were Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen with Tommy Belch and James Humphrey coming in second place. The third flight winner was Alton Haggins with Wilky Lowry and Ancil Dial coming in second. Tommy Belch, Jerry Long and Jimmy Dyson, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include Ricky Hamilton with a 69, Mitch Grier 70, David Sessions 70, James Thompson 70, Eddie Williams 71, Brandon Oxendine 72, Aaron Maynor 72, Eddie Butler 72, Danny Henderson 72, James Cox 72, Richie Chmura 73, Wayne Callahan 73, Bert Thomas 73, Brook Gehrke 73, Mike Gandley 74, Jimmy Green 74, Gavin Locklear 74, Joe Marks 75, Rick Rogers 76, James Barron 76, Butch Lennon 76, J.T. Powers 76, Joey Todd 76, Roy Williamson 76, Lee Hunt 77, Rick Baxley 77 and Tom Lee 77.

Pinecrest senior shootout

Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear won this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 59. They won by three strokes over Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine.

Tiger Will and Lonail Locklear were the closest to the flag winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.