The height of the Hudson, summer season will see two stunning concurrent exhibitions at Ornamentum. Aaron Decker will present it’s (not) all fun and games, an exhibition of spectacular new enamel wearables that see him confident in his metalworking expression. Monster-faces or toothy grins are juxtaposed cartoonishly with medieval weapon-imagery and adorned with colorful patterns. Semi-serious reflections of his identity as a queer boy raised in a military environment and in a society that struggles between general advancement of acceptance and the backlash against the new norms. Pieces arrange in patterns or are self-contained, to be rearranged when picked up or worn on the neck. Aaron Decker’s works can be found in many distinguished collections, including the recent acquisition of several pieces by the Enamel Arts Foundation.