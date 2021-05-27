FDA-Approved Device Will Help Stroke Victims Regain Use Of Hands

Regulations and compliance standards are critical in the medical field. When developers put new medical devices on the market, patients and professionals alike need to know that these tools are effective, safe, and worthwhile to use. As such, every single device on the market must undergo a thorough and complex approval process. Product development and manufacturing teams must understand the compliance requirements and regulations ahead of them to design a successful and effective device. Understanding how medical devices are regulated and approved for use makes product conception, design, verification, and release much simpler. It also grants peace of mind for patients and other end-users. Learn about the processes all medical devices must undergo with this rundown.