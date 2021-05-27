Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

FDA-Approved Device Will Help Stroke Victims Regain Use Of Hands

By Jon Hamilton
ypradio.org
 21 days ago

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a device that can help stroke patients regain the use of a disabled hand. The device uses signals from the uninjured side of a patient's brain. NPR's Jon Hamilton has more. JON HAMILTON, BYLINE: On a winter night in 2015, Mark Forrest started...

www.ypradio.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stroke#Npr#Washington University#Neurolutions#Ipsihand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
FDA
Related
Weight Lossrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

FDA approves diabetes drug to help people keep the pounds off

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved an injectable diabetes drug for long-term weight control. "This under-the-skin injection is the first approved drug for chronic weight management in adults with general obesity or overweight since 2014," the FDA said in a statement Friday. Studies have shown the once-a-week injection,...
HealthLynchburg News and Advance

FDA approves obesity drug that helped people cut weight 15%

Regulators on Friday said a new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration approved Wegovy, a higher-dose version of Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug semaglutide, for long-term weight management. In company-funded studies, participants taking Wegovy had average...
Healthhealthday.com

FDA Warns Against Use of Implantable Heart Device

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The Medtronic Heartware Ventricular Assist Device (HVAD) system should no longer be implanted into end-stage heart failure patients due to an increased risk for neurological problems and death, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says. The agency also said there have been complaints...
Healthaithority.com

Ibex Granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation

Ibex’s Galen™ AI-powered platform is recognized by the FDA as breakthrough technology with the potential to more effectively diagnose cancer. Ibex Medical Analytics, the pioneer in AI-powered cancer diagnostics, announced the granting of Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which will help fast track the clinical review and regulatory approval of its platform.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily News

Moderna requests FDA approve its COVID vaccine for use in adolescents

Moderna on Thursday announced it requested permission from the Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents — a move that, if approved, could pave the way for many middle and high school students to become inoculated before the upcoming school year. “We have already filed for authorization with Health Canada and the European Medicines Agency ...
HealthWMDT.com

FDA approved Alzheimer’s treatment could help locals, but could be costly

SALISBURY, Md.- A neurologist for TidalHealth is giving input on the new FDA approved Alzheimer’s treatment and how it could impact people here. The new treatment, known as Aduhelm, is the first-of-its kind treatment approved for the disease. Dr. Robert Paschall with TidalHealth said the drug was approved in a...
HealthU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Approves StrataGraft for the Treatment of Adults with Thermal Burns

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved StrataGraft for the treatment of adult patients with thermal burns containing intact dermal elements (remaining deep skin layers) for which surgical intervention is clinically indicated (also referred to as deep partial thickness burns). Thermal burns are typically caused by direct contact with...
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

Stroke victim shares story to help others

There is one acronym that explains why Rosalind Passley is still here today. And that is FAST: Facial drooping; Arm weakness, Speech difficulties and Time — the American Heart Association’s warning signs of a stroke and the swiftness needed to take action. Her husband noticed these symptoms and called 911 about two years ago, which got her the emergency response needed to save her life.
Gainesville, FLWCJB

UF Health first in the nation to implant a newly FDA approved device in a patient’s brain

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health is the first in the nation to implant a newly FDA approved device in a patient’s brain. The advanced brain stimulation system is implanted to help treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s and other movement disorders. The device works like a pacemaker by producing an electrical current, but instead of being attached to the heart the small wires are attached to targeted portions of the patient’s brain. The electrical pulses help control tremors and abnormal muscle contractions.
Healthhealio.com

FDA approves 200 mg prefilled Dupixent pen for at-home use

A 200 mg single-dose prefilled pen for Dupixent has been approved by the FDA for at-home use to treat atopic dermatitis, asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, according to a company announcement. The Dupixent pen (dupilumab, Regeneron) is for patients aged 12 years and older and is expected to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheStreet

FDA Approves A Nasal Antihistamine For Nonprescription Use

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved a nasal antihistamine for nonprescription use through a process called a partial prescription to nonprescription switch. The FDA approved Astepro (azelastine hydrochloride nasal spray, 0.15%) for seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis—commonly known as allergies—for adults and children six years of age and older.
HealthBusiness Insider

FDA Approves Wegovy For Obesity Treatment

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Wegovy, a higher-dose version of Novo Nordisk's (NVO) diabetes drug semaglutide, for chronic weight management in adults with obesity. This under-the-skin injection is the first approved drug for chronic weight management in adults with general obesity or overweight since...
Healthdixonpilot.com

How Medical Devices Are Regulated and Approved for Use

Regulations and compliance standards are critical in the medical field. When developers put new medical devices on the market, patients and professionals alike need to know that these tools are effective, safe, and worthwhile to use. As such, every single device on the market must undergo a thorough and complex approval process. Product development and manufacturing teams must understand the compliance requirements and regulations ahead of them to design a successful and effective device. Understanding how medical devices are regulated and approved for use makes product conception, design, verification, and release much simpler. It also grants peace of mind for patients and other end-users. Learn about the processes all medical devices must undergo with this rundown.
Public Healthgastroenterologyadvisor.com

FDA Approves Third COVID-19 Antibody Treatment for Emergency Use

HealthDay News — A third antibody treatment designed to keep high-risk COVID-19 patients from being hospitalized was approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. Importantly, in lab tests, the newly authorized drug, dubbed sotrovimab, neutralized the highly infectious virus variant that is crippling India,...
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Fast Track Designation Granted By The U.S. FDA To CVL-871 For The Treatment Of Dementia-Related Apathy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to CVL-871, a D1/D5 partial agonist in development for the treatment of dementia-related apathy.