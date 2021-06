PlayStation owners looking forward to the new Horizon Forbidden West game apparently won’t have to worry much about the game being delayed out of 2021. PlayStation boss Hermen Hulst indicated as much by saying that the company thinks its on track for a Holiday 2021 release for the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel while developer Guerrilla Games offered similar reassurances by saying the work being done on the game was on track even though it was being done under the unusual working conditions developers and others have found their work governed by.